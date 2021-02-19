Trump repeats election claims in interviews, is unchallenged

Only on Fox News was Trump even called a “former president” on air during his appearances. Kelly referred to “President Trump” and “Joe Biden.”

“A lot of people are in awe of you, and I am one of those people,” Kelly told Trump.

Television ratings from last week's impeachment trial starkly indicate the extent to which Trump supporters resist news that shakes their world view. Trump fans weren't much interested in the trial, anyway, but during coverage of the second day of the impeachment managers' argument to convict Trump, Fox News Channel's audience was only 815,000, the Nielsen company said.

The next day, when Trump's lawyers offered their defense, Fox's audience more than doubled to 2.21 million, Nielsen said.

CNN and MSNBC, which appeal to more liberal audiences, had differences, too, but not to that extent. MSNBC had 3 million viewers for the second day of prosecution, and 2.67 million for Trump's defense. CNN's audience went from 2.87 million to 2.54 million.

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, in a statement this week explaining his vote in favor of Trump's conviction, spoke about the need for Americans to accept the truth.