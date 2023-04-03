On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Former President Donald Trump has arrived in New York from his home in Florida for his historic booking and arraignment. As he prepared to head into Manhattan, the nation’s largest city was bolstering security and warning potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

» A top official in Virginia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says an autopsy determined the cause of death for Irvo Otieno was “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints."

» Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. are racing to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast.

» Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

» A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found and it’s partly thanks to Pokémon GO.

» Riding terrific reviews and a strong word-of-mouth, the role playing game adaptation “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opened with $38.5 million in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend. That is according to studio estimates Sunday, stealing the top box-office perch from “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

» NASA has named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year. The first moon crew in 50 years includes the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission.

» NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Finland will officially join the military alliance on Tuesday.

» Grammy winners Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless, along with hit country songwriter Bob McDill, are going into the Country Music Hall of Fame.