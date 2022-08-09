The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and describes their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Taiwan has warned that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific. The warning came as Taipei conducted its own exercises Tuesday to underscore it’s ready to defend itself.

Nagasaki is paying tribute to the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing 77 years ago Tuesday. The mayor says Russia’s war on Ukraine showed the world that another nuclear attack is “a tangible and present crisis.”

Guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials in a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on areas it occupies in southeastern Ukraine. They are blowing up bridges and trains and identifying key targets for the Ukrainian military. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of those areas and threatened its plans to hold referendums in various cities as a move toward annexation by Russia.

Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer who was everyone’s favorite Sandy in “Grease,” has died. She was 73 and her husband said she died Monday at her California ranch. Newton-John reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with record sales that topped 100 million.

Both New York baseball win, the Baltimore Orioles stunned Toronto, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets still wants to be traded, the preseason college football coaches poll is out and Serena Williams ended a long drought.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden witnessed firsthand the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Biden and the first lady met with families and first responders in Kentucky, where at least 37 people have died after last month's deluge.

The white father and son convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting after they chased the Black man through a Georgia neighborhood have been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Southern Colorado authorities say a woman and a sheriff’s deputy were fatally shot at a home over the weekend and that the suspected gunman was found dead inside the home.

The Biden administration has announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine. Monday's pledge promises what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces.

A federal judge in New York has authorized the United States to seize a $90 million jet belonging to a Russian oligarch in a continuing effort to diminish the financial pillars of the Russian government after its invasion of Ukraine.

New research suggests that jumping spiders show signs of sleep cycles, similar to humans and some animals. In a study published Monday, the researchers described this pattern as a “REM sleep-like state.”

A new study finds climate hazards aggravate 58% of known infection diseases in people. Monday's study shows how widespread the influence of extreme weather such as flooding, heat waves and drought is on human illnesses.

The Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers are central arms of California's water system. But they are becoming too salty to use for some farmers and cities that rely on them as the state's punishing drought drags on.

The future of abortion, Pelosi visits Taiwan and falling gas prices | Hot off the Wire podcast Kansas voters made a statement on abortion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China with her visit to Taiwan and gas prices continued to fall.