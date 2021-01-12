 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump says impeachment push after Capitol insurrection causing 'tremendous anger,' but he wants 'no violence'
View Comments
AP

Trump says impeachment push after Capitol insurrection causing 'tremendous anger,' but he wants 'no violence'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says impeachment push after Capitol insurrection causing 'tremendous anger,' but he wants 'no violence.'

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The post-Alex Trebek era begins on 'Jeopardy'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News