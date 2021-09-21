Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind '18 tax story

Trump’s lawsuit focuses only on the Times’ 2018 story, a Pulitzer Prize finalist. It makes no mention of another Times scoop on Trump's taxes last year, which found he paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years.

According to the lawsuit, Mary Trump came into possession of more than 40,000 pages of “highly sensitive, proprietary, private and confidential documents” through a legal case involving Fred Trump’s will.

The documents including financial records, accountings, tax returns, bank statements, and legal papers pertaining to Donald Trump, Fred Trump and their businesses, Trump’s lawsuit said.

In 2001, about two years after Fred Trump died, Mary Trump and other family members entered into a settlement agreement with confidentiality and non-disclosure clauses that barred them from sharing information about Fred Trump’s estate in, among other venues, newspaper stories, Trump’s lawsuit said. The agreement also covered the estate of Fred’s wife, Mary Anne Trump, who died in 2000.

Trump, who bashed the Times repeatedly during his presidency as the “failing New York Times,” noted in the lawsuit that the 2018 article was viewed more online than any previous Times article and that the New York Times Company’s stock price jumped 7.4% the week it ran.