Trump-supporting Christian leaders and their Sunday messages

“We must repent for making the person who occupies the White House more important than the one who occupies our hearts. We must repent for permitting the donkey and the elephant to divide what the Lamb died for on the cross,” Rodriguez said. “We must repent for voting for individuals whose policies run counter to the word of God and the spirit of the living God.”

Rodriguez, the lead pastor of New Season, said he was praying for a season of “instead of” — “Instead of destroying property, building altars. Instead of confrontation, conversations. ... Instead of many under fear, one nation under God.”

———

SAN ANTONIO

The Rev. John Hagee of Cornerstone Church, a staunch supporter of Trump, did not mention the president by name but criticized the assault on Congress by what he called “a rebellious mob.”

“The Secret Service had to escort the vice president of the United States to safety out of the Capitol building. Gun shots were fired. Tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. People were killed. ... This was an assault on law. Attacking the Capitol was not patriotism, it was anarchy,” Hagee said.