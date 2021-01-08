Trump to skip Biden swearing-in — Biden's fine with that

White House counsel Pat Cipollone has repeatedly warned Trump that he could be deemed responsible for inciting Wednesday’s violence. Aides said the president's video was intended, in part, to try to ward off potential legal trouble and to slow the mass exodus of staffers who have announced their early departures in response to the violence.

Wednesday's violent insurgency erupted after Trump spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally where he told his supporters the election had been stolen and urged them to fight. Since then, Trump has been increasingly isolated, abandoned by all but a few of his closest enablers.

He has watched the resignations of top aides, including two Cabinet secretaries and a long list of administration officials.

In addition to those who have resigned, senior staff, including longtime aide Hope Hicks, will begin departing as part of the usual "offboarding” process marking the end of an administration, leaving Trump with only a skeleton crew of aides in his final days in office.

Those who remained on the job continued to weigh their own futures and struggled with how best to contain the impulses of a president deemed too dangerous to control his own social media accounts but who remains commander in chief of the world’s greatest military.