Trump to testify today in NY investigation; results from Tuesday's primaries; Serena's legacy

Former President Donald Trump says he will be questioned under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul. Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he is in New York City for the deposition. The New York civil investigation is being led by Attorney General Letitia James and involves allegations that Trump’s company misstated the value of prized assets and misled lenders and tax authorities. FBI agents recently searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an unrelated federal probe into whether he took classified records when he left the White House.
Whether an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown — especially unclear since other investigations into mishandling of classified information have ended without prosecution or in misdemeanor plea deals. The search focuses new attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records. Much remains uncertain about Monday’s search, including what precisely the FBI was looking for and why it acted when it did. The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of classified material in 15 boxes of White House records that the National Archives and Records Administration recovered from Mar-A-Lago earlier this year.
President Joe Biden will sign veterans health care legislation on Wednesday that ends a long battle to expand benefits for people who served near burn pits. It's a personal issue for Biden. His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq. Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, tires, plastics, medical equipment and human waste. The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service. Other health care services will be expanded as well.
Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Tuesday’s primary sets up a high-stakes contest that could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground. Michels was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who had support from former Vice President Mike Pence. Michels promised to stand up for people who “have been left behind by the Democratic Party,” while Evers’ campaign called him “the most extreme and divisive nominee possible." Earlier Tuesday, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary and will face Sen. Ron Johnson.
Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar won a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race against a centrist challenger who questioned Omar's support for the “defund the police” movement. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels kept things close throughout Tuesday night. Meanwhile, another progressive, Becca Balint, won the Democratic House primary in Vermont, positioning her to become the first woman representing the state in Congress. A key race also unfolded in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s retirement after 26 years in office opens up a seat in a district that has been trending Republican. There, Republican Derrick Van Orden secured his party's nomination. He'll face Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in November's general election.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall. Meanwhile, business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in a more polarized environment. Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s been underway for months. In the Republican attorney general primary, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018.
Leora Levy, a first-time candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. Levy, a member of the Republican National Committee, will face U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat in a state that hasn’t sent a Republican to the Senate since in more than 30 years. Levy’s victory Tuesday came over the party establishment’s favored candidate, former state House Minority Leader and social moderate Themis Klarides. She also defeated a fellow conservative, immigration attorney Peter Lumaj. Levy is 65, and immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba as a child. She now lives in Greenwich.
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded her race in Washington state's top two primary for the 3rd Congressional District. The six-term incumbent was one of two Republican members of Washington's congressional delegation who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and drew an intraparty challenger. Trump had endorsed former Green Beret Joe Kent, who was leading Herrera Beutler after several days of vote counts. The district is in southwest Washington, across the border from Portland, Oregon.
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry says his cellphone was seized Tuesday by FBI agents carrying a search warrant. The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The Pennsylvania Republican says three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and “seized my cell phone.” Perry has been a figure in the congressional investigation into President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Former senior Justice Department officials have testified Perry had “an important role” in Trump’s effort to try to install Jeffrey Clark — a top Justice official who was pushing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud — as the acting attorney general.
The ambush killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan. Authorities say Muhammad Syed was arrested on Monday. He's charged with killing two people and is considered the prime suspect in the other two slayings. One shooting occurred in November and the other three within days of each other, including one last Friday. Police say Syed knew the victims and may have had an interpersonal conflict but the motive for the killings remains under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Syed had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Actor Anne Heche remains hospitalized and on a ventilator to help her breathe, four days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. A spokeswoman for the actor says she slipped into a coma and is in critical condition. Heche has what the spokeswoman called “a significant” lung injury, and burns requiring surgery. Last Friday in Los Angeles, Heche’s car smashed into a house. Flames erupted, and Heche was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. Heche, who has appeared on TV and in films, was alone in the car when it crashed. No one else was reported injured.
Serena Williams is famous for her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. That is more than any other tennis player accumulated in the sport's professional era. But mere numbers can't capture everything Williams has represented during a distinguished career that began when she was a teenager in the 1990s and is remarkable for not just the successes but also the longevity, including a record 10 major championships after turning 30. What Williams has done without a racket in her hand is also rather noteworthy, whether it was her off-court interests or her stands on key issues in tennis and society at large.
The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled. A person familiar with the proposal tells The Associated Press that FIFA is looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on Nov. 20. The person says a decision could be made within days by a committee comprised of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the heads of the six continental soccer bodies. The proposal has been favored by Qatari officials and South American soccer body CONMEBOL. The World Cup is set to open on Nov. 21 with the Netherlands facing Senegal.
TODAY IN HISTORY
