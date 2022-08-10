Trump to testify today in NY investigation; results from Tuesday's primaries; Serena's legacy

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: August 10 Soccer star Lionel Messi signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract to complete the move that confirmed the end of a career-l…

Today in sports history: Aug. 10 In 2008 in Beijing, Michael Phelps begins his long march toward eight gold medals by winning the 400-meter individual medley in 4:03.84 — smas…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...