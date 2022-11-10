Trump urged to delay 2024 launch; planning for DeSantis 2024 begins

A look ahead — to 2024:

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run.

Instead, Tuesday night's disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump's appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival.

Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump to delay his planned announcement next week, saying the party's full focus needs to be on Georgia, where Trump-backed football great Herschel Walker's effort to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff that could determine control of the Senate once again.

"I'll be advising him that he move his announcement until after the Georgia runoff," said former Trump adviser Jason Miller, who spent the night with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. "Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now," he said.

Trump sought to use the midterms as an opportunity to prove his enduring political influence after losing the White House in 2020. He endorsed more than 330 candidates in races up and down the ballot, often elevating inexperienced and deeply flawed candidates. He reveled in their primary victories. But many of their positions, including echoing Trump's lies about a stolen 2020 election and embracing hardline views on abortion, were out of step with the political mainstream. Full story:

***

Planning for DeSantis 2024 bid takes off after resounding Florida win

Amid growing chatter about his political future and in the face of recent outbursts directed his way from an increasingly agitated Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rarely engaged in the speculation or mudslinging. He insisted a statement victory in his bid for a second term needed to precede any discussion of 2024.

On Tuesday night, that statement came in the form of a 19-point landslide win over Democrat Charlie Crist -- the most lopsided victory by a Republican gubernatorial nominee in Florida history and a gap that dwarfed Trump's own Sunshine State win in 2020. Within minutes of the polls closing, DeSantis' Tampa election night party burst into euphoria as the totality and breadth of his resounding performance began to crystalize. DeSantis had turned once-solidly blue counties red, won over a majority of Latino voters and carried on his coattails Republican candidates up and down the ballot and in every corner of the state.

"We not only won election, we have rewritten the political map," DeSantis declared to his supporters before confetti rained down on him and his family. Some in the crowd urged him to consider a White House bid by chanting, "Two more years!"

The outcome in Florida was a bright spot for Republicans, who otherwise waited for a red wave that never arrived and watched Trump-backed candidates flounder in key battlegrounds. And the reaction within the GOP has only further fueled momentum for DeSantis to run for president and take on Trump head-on next year.

"DeFuture," read Wednesday's front page of the New York Post, owned by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Within Florida, DeSantis allies are already huddling about what comes next. Even before Election Day, there was a strong sense among those in his orbit that DeSantis would likely launch a presidential campaign regardless of whether Trump did the same. Multiple sources told CNN that DeSantis in recent months has privately suggested to donors that Trump's divisiveness is a hindrance to enacting conservative priorities, a marked shift in how the governor has discussed his former ally.

After Tuesday, more Republicans have gone public in suggesting that the former president's influence is dragging down the GOP. One source close to DeSantis' political operation told CNN that he expected the governor to make a decision "soon after inauguration" in January, though he may not publicize it.

DeSantis, the source added, "must take action" and capitalize on Trump's midterms setback.

"There's no way to deny Donald Trump got fired Tuesday night," Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican who has been critical of Trump, told "CNN This Morning" on Thursday. "The search committee has brought a few names to the top of the list and Ron DeSantis is one of them. I think Ron DeSantis is being rewarded for a new thought process with Republicans and that solid leadership." Full story:

***

