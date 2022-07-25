Trump vs. DeSantis; Buttigieg blasts GOP resistance to marriage bill; Hogan won't back Republican

A roundup of the latest political headlines. Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these stories, plus video, a podcast and more:
- Former President Donald Trump received a rock star’s welcome at a gathering of young conservative activists in Florida this weekend as he continued to tease another presidential run. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got his own rousing response as the invisible primary for the 2024 Republican nomination begins to spill into public view. The jockeying was a top topic of conversation at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit, and attendees were torn.
- The House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
- Former Vice President Mike Pence will sound very much like a White House hopeful looking to lead his party beyond former President Donald Trump when he touts his "freedom agenda" for the Republican Party in a speech in Washington on Monday evening.
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, reacted to comments from Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who told CNN earlier this week voting on a bill to codify same-sex marriage was "a stupid waste of time."
- Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, said Sunday he won't support the GOP gubernatorial nominee, Dan Cox, whom he once again described as a “Q-Anon” whack job."
- Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday. The 74-year-old Democrat said he's fully vaccinated and boosted.
