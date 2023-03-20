Today is Monday, March 20, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This mornings' top headlines: Monday, March 20
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day visit that offers a strong political boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin as fighting in Ukraine grinds on. China and Russia have described Xi's trip as part of efforts to further deepen their "no-limits friendship."
Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters. Even some of Trump's most ardent loyalists are dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. The ambivalence raises questions about whether Trump still has the power to mobilize far-right supporters the way he did more than two years ago before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It also suggests the hundreds of convictions and long prison sentences that followed the Capitol riot may have dampened the desire for repeat mass unrest.
A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify before a New York grand jury. Such testimony Monday could give the Republican former president an indirect opportunity to make a case he shouldn’t face criminal charges over hush money paid during his 2016 campaign. Robert Costello was asked to appear by the Manhattan district attorney’s office after he said he had information raising questions about the credibility of a key witness in the investigation, Michael Cohen. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss secret legal proceedings. Costello's testimony will come two days after Trump said he expected to face criminal charges.
President Joe Biden spoke Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express "concern” over his government’s planned overhaul of the country’s judicial system that have sparked widespread protests across Israel and to encourage compromise.The White House said Biden reiterated U.S. concerns about the measure to roll back the judiciary’s insulation from the country’s political system, in a call a senior administration official described as candid and constructive. There was no immediate indication that Netanyahu was shying away from the action, after rejecting a compromise last week offered by the country’s figurehead president.
Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. The city said in a news release the curfew would be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, with an additional curfew likely to be put in place Thursday through next Monday, March 27. The curfew mainly affects South Beach, the most popular party location for spring breakers. The release said the two separate shootings Friday night and early Sunday that left two people dead and “excessively large and unruly crowds” led to the decision. The city commission plans a meeting Monday to discuss potential further restrictions next week.
New York Community Bank has agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a $2.7 billion deal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said late Sunday. The 40 branches of Signature Bank will become Flagstar Bank, starting Monday. Flagstar is one of New York Community Bank’s subsidiaries. The deal will include the purchase of $38.4 billion in Signature Bank’s assets, a little more than one-third of Signature's total when the bank failed a week ago. The FDIC says it expects Signature Bank’s failure to cost the deposit insurance fund $2.5 billion, but that figure may change as the regulator sells off assets.
A host of comedic and entertainment royalty gathered Sunday night at Washington’s Kennedy Center as Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. For his part, Sandler placed his hand on the award, a bronze bust of Mark Twain, and speculated that it “one day might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep.” Sandler thanked his parents and siblings for what he called “that weird irrational confidence thing that I guess I still have” Now 56, he first came to national attention on TV's “Saturday Night Live.” One of Sandler's “SNL” colleagues, Dana Carvey, remarked before the ceremony, “Who has lasted this long and stayed this beloved?”
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” felt the fury of the marketplace in its theatrical debut this weekend. The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. superhero movie opened to a disappointing $30.5 million from 4,071 theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The “Shazam!” sequel fell short of its modest expectations and is now on the very low-end of modern DC launches, between “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad,” both of which were R-rated. Second place went to “Scream VI” with $17.5 million in its second weekend, followed by “Creed III,” with $15.3 million in its third weekend.
Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country in what may be the maddest March ever. Defending national champion Kansas and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue are gone. The Sweet 16 will be without blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina for the second time the past three NCAA Tournaments. That last happened in 1979 before the 2021 bracket. In are upstarts like Princeton, Florida Atlantic and a team picked to finish last in the Big 12. And, this being March, of course there’s Tom Izzo.
Joey Logano dominated early and then passed Brad Keselowski on the final lap to win NASCAR’s race at Atlanta and end the early season domination of Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports. Logano won the pole but Keselowski looked like the Ford driver to beat late in the race. Keselowski had help from Corey LaJoie but Logano got a push from Christopher Bell that proved decisive on the final lap. Logano’s win ended a streak of four consecutive victories by Chevrolet to open the NASCAR Cup season, including back-to-back wins by Hendrick’s William Byron.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s influential novel about slavery, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” was first published in book form.
In 2020, after 20 years with the New England Patriots, six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady officially agrees to move to the Tamp…
