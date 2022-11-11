 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trump's future, overtime for Warnock, Walker in Georgia and more election news | Hot off the Wire podcast

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress. Among the topics in this podcast:

  • Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on.
  • Sen. Raphael Warnock, GOP candidate Herschel Walker pivot to overtime in the Georgia Senate contest.
  • President Joe Biden addressed how Democrats performed during Tuesday's elections and thanked those Republicans that conceded last races.
  • Trump loyalist Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount as the Republican from Colorado is in a tight race with Democrat Adam Frisch.
  • Control of Congress remained unresolved on Thursday morning. Republicans were close to securing the House but the Senate is coming down to several key races.
  • Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot. Voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont.

—Compiled by Terry Lipshetz of Lee Enterprises from audio provided by The Associated Press

