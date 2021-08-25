 Skip to main content
Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated; Herschel Walker running for Senate; Kanye wants to be Ye
Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated; Herschel Walker running for Senate; Kanye wants to be Ye

Nearly a quarter of Americans face dangerous heat today amid a late August heatwave. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden Immigration Courts

FILE - Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. 

Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court on Tuesday refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration to reinstate the program informally known as Remain in Mexico.

It's not clear how many people will be affected and how quickly. Under the lower court ruling, the administration must make a “good faith effort” to restart the program.

***

US Election 2022 Senate Georgia

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws a football during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. 

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker embarked Tuesday on a Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Will the first-time candidate prove a good politician and fundraiser? What will voters make of his sometimes troubled personal history? Can Walker lure back once-Republican moderates who have fallen away from the party, and peel off some traditionally Democratic African Americans?

Those hurdles could be harder to leap than the defenders the 59-year-old Walker sprinted by on his way to a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982.

***

People Kanye West

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Kanye just wants to be Ye. Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, to legally change his name. 

Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye just wants to be Ye.

Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name.

The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Brazil Indigenous

An Indigenous youth wearing an owl feathered headdress attends the "Luta pela Vida," or "Struggle for Life," mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Indigenous groups are protesting the Supreme Court ruling that they say could could undermine rights to their lands and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+15
Today in history: Aug. 25

Today in history: Aug. 25

During World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation, and more events that happened on this day in history.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

