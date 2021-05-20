Trustee: Nonacademic background halted Hannah-Jones tenure

The foundation said it established the chaired professorship at UNC in 1984 with a focus on advertising that was later changed to its current subject matter.

Hannah-Jones didn't respond to an email asking for comment. But on Thursday, she tweeted: "I have been overwhelmed by all the support you all have shown me. It has truly fortified my spirit and my resolve. You all know that I will OK. But this fight is bigger than me, and I will try my best not to let you down.”

The 1619 Project is an initiative of The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. The magazine describes the project as being designed to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans “at the very center of our national narrative.”

The project was converted into a popular podcast. Materials were developed for schools to use and The Pulitzer Center partnered with the Times to develop 1619 Project lesson plans. However, objections to The 1619 Project have morphed into legislative efforts to prevent its presentation in public schools.

