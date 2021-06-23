Tubing accident survivor recalls clinging for her life

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — One of four survivors of a deadly tubing accident said by the time her family saw the dam on the Dan River, it was too late. Irene Villano, 18, told news outlets they had not seen any signs warning of the 8-foot (2-meter) high Duke Energy dam when they heard water rushing.

“We thought it was just a bump in the river, you know we’d go down,” Villano told WGHP-TV.

Villano was the last in the group of nine relatives to go over the dam June 16, she said. In the water, she could see the family’s belongings and her stepmother, Bridish Crawford, face down.

“We wanted to hold onto her so bad, but we just had to let her go,” Villano told WRAL-TV. Villano, her father, her older brother and cousin had their tubes around them and they clung to the dam for 20 hours and waited, she said.

“We watched the sun go down. We watched the sun come up,” Villano said. “I was just screaming for help most of the time, and then I just prayed.”