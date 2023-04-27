An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former girlfriend on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included new details that were missing from the accounts she first gave authorities. The woman is the first witness at Masterson's Los Angeles trial on three counts of rape. She testified that she did not understand how precise and thorough she had to be when she first described the assault for police and prosecutors nearly six years ago. Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have said the decades-old stories told by his accusers are not credible.