"Tulsa Race Massacre" - With Jason Collington, Randy Krehbiel and Kendrick Marshall of the Tulsa World

"Tulsa Race Massacre" - With Jason Collington, Randy Krehbiel and Kendrick Marshall of the Tulsa World
Behind the Headlines

In this episode of Behind the Headlines, host Teri Barr talks with Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington and reporters Randy Krehbiel and Kendrick Marshall

They share some of the new information learned while covering the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre this year, along with the many things that remain unknown, and why a search for answers still continues.

The horrible historic event, which left 35 square blocks in ashes and hundreds dead over the course of Memorial Day weekend 1921, erased decades of success for African Americans who had built solid homes and prosperous businesses in the Greenwood District of the city, also known as “Black Wall Street.”

Many believe it started when a young black man, 19-year-old Dick Rowland, was accused of assaulting the white elevator operator, 17-year-old Sarah Page, triggering the mayhem that followed.

"Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre": https://tulsaworld.com/news/revisit-the-history-of-tulsas-race-massacre-of-1921/article_0e9e3208-a109-11ea-8fcb-d779f15e9e22.html

2009 coverage, "The Questions That Remain": https://www.tulsaworld.com/app/race-riot/default.html

