Turkey urges 'review' of US sanction decision over S-400s

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top Turkish official is calling on the new U.S. administration to engage in a dialogue with Turkey and to review a decision to sanction the country over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system.

That request comes even though Washington has made clear that there can be no waiver of the sanctions until Ankara disposes of the Russian technology.

Speaking to reporters late Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar would not be drawn into a question on whether Turkey would consider disposing of the Russian S-400 system amid U.S. pressure. But he said he was hopeful that a solution can be found “through common sense before coming to that point.”

Akar also said talks with Russia on acquiring a second consignment of the S-400 were continuing.

In December, the United States sanctioned four Turkish officials under a U.S. law known as CAATSA, which is aimed at pushing back on Russian influence. The sanctions, which also included a ban on export licenses to to Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, were the first time the law was used to punish a NATO ally.

Earlier, Turkey was also kicked out of the U.S. F-35 stealth jet program, due to concerns that the Russian technology would jeopardize the safety of the fighter jets.