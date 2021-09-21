Turkey's Erdogan: Refugee crisis from climate change coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Presaging “hundreds of millions” of climate change refugees, Turkey's president said Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly that the world needs to find a way to contend with its existing refugees who are fleeing conflict.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey, which he says “embraces close to four million Syrians,” cannot take in any more migrants. He reiterated that sentiment in the context of Afghanistan, telling delegates it was time for all stakeholders to share responsibility.

“As a country that saved human dignity in the Syrian crisis, we no longer have the potential nor the tolerance to absorb new immigration waves,” Erdogan said.

Without elaborating, he promised Turkey would fulfill its “fraternal duty” to Afghanistan and called upon the international community to present help and solidarity.

Erdogan returned to the concept of displacement throughout his nearly half-hour speech. Turkey, which is scheduled to hold presidential elections in 2023, is currently experiencing a tide of anti-migrant sentiment as its economy struggles.