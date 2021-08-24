TV Academy revokes Cuomo's Emmy amid scandal, resignation

In 2017, the academy reversed its decision to give the Founders Award to actor Kevin Spacey after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Other recipients of the award over the years have included former Vice President Al Gore, TV icon Oprah Winfrey, and director Steven Spielberg.

Cuomo used his more than 100 Powerpoint-driven slideshows and his sometimes emotional, sometimes acerbic style to provide daily updates and detail his administration’s efforts to guide the state through the pandemic, which has left tens of thousands of New Yorkers dead.

In announcing the award for Cuomo, International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner said his briefings “worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure.”

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back,” Paisner said at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.