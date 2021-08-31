Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape

Kirwan created similar characters on Black 47's 2004 album, “New York Town,” that left him unsatisfied. He developed the story for a play, “The Heart Has a Mind of Its Own,” but as he listened to the audience's applause on opening night, Kirwan was cursing himself.

He felt he hadn't nailed Jimmy, who was cheating on his wife in the opening scene of the play. Jimmy nearly did so in “Rockaway Blue” with a colleague at the bar where he worked, but his wife, Maggie, fights for him.

“I began to see, if you're going to get this story, you've got to get inside the heads of these characters and you can't really do that in a play that much,” Kirwan said. “I realized what the story was missing was the author's voice.”

It took nearly 20 years, but now he's proud of the story.

“I'm proud that I got it,” said Kirwan, who grew up in Wexford, Ireland, and came to New York in the 1970s. “I know what it's about. I know that it sums up the regular people of New York who went through this, who either lost someone or were deeply affected by it, that it resonates with people.”