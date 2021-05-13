Twin MDs battle entrenched racism in the medical world

“I’ve had run-ins with police. I’ve had run-ins with racism. I’ve seen things firsthand,” he said.

Jackson’s tears over Floyd’s death let students know it's OK for doctors to be vulnerable, Cisneros said.

The sisters are extremely close, often finishing each other’s sentences, but there are differences too.

Jackson is single, loves to cook in her spare time and thinks like a scientist in the kitchen, marveling at how a humble carrot can transform into something sublime with just a little butter and brown sugar.

James is married to a white physician, a guy she thought was a math nerd when they met but is now her partner in battle. She tears up when asked what she wishes for their 1½-year-old daughter, Lillian.

“I don’t want her to have to live in a box like I did,’’ James said. ‘’I want her to raise her voice so she knows it’s OK to be everything that she is, especially when the world is trying so hard to make Black and brown girls small and not heard.’’

