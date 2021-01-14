Twitter CEO defends Trump ban; McConnell open to Trump conviction; 'Jeopardy' names new guest hosts

Today is Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Twitter's CEO is defending his company's ban of President Trump in wake of Capitol riots; McConnell won't speed up impeachment trial of Trump and won't rule out conviction; 'Jeopardy' names Katie Couric and Aaron Rodgers among new guest hosts.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s ban of President Donald Trump in a philosophical Twitter thread that is his first public statement on the subject.