Twitter permanently suspends Trump from its platform, citing 'risk of further incitement of violence'
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
Parents will need to file their 2020 tax return and get the $1,100 in additional stimulus money as a refund recovery credit
Upset by criticism from President Trump and close GOP friends, Pence said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Trump).’”
A second round of stimulus payments are on the way and many eligible families are expected to receive the money this month. Plus, a new UK lockdown and vaccine updates. Here's the latest virus news.
Robbie Vargas-Cortes, 31, a paramedic and EMS supervisor, was scheduled to get his vaccination Dec. 23. His boyfriend was one of the vaccine administrators at the S.D. hospital.
As images and social media posts of Wednesday's insurrection at the US Capitol circulate online, some of those who were present are being identified, and some have lost or left their jobs.
President Donald Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and condemned the violent supporters who stormed the nation's Capitol Wednesday.
Many taxpayers who use tax preparation services such as H&R Block and TurboTax say their second relief payments were sent to the wrong bank account.
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says “all options are on the table” for charges against the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including sedition.
Here's the full transcript of President Trump's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the president asks the official to 'find' votes to change the result.