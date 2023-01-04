Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising

Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.

The company tweeted late Tuesday that "we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US."

"We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks," the company said from its Twitter Safety account.

Twitter banned all political advertising in 2019, reacting to growing concern about misinformation spreading on social media.

At the time, then-CEO Jack Dorsey said that while internet ads are powerful and effective for commercial advertisers, "that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions."

The latest move appears to represent a break from that policy, which had banned ads by candidates, political parties, or elected or appointed government officials.

Political advertising made up a sliver of Twitter's overall revenue, accounting for less than $3 million of total spending for the 2018 U.S. midterm election.

In reversing the ban, Twitter said that "cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics" and that the change will align the platform's advertising policy with those of "TV and other media outlets," without providing further details.

Facebook in March 2021 lifted its ban on political and social issue ads that was put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Musk bills himself as a free-speech warrior and bought Twitter because he apparently believed it wasn't living up to its potential as a free speech platform. But the billionaire Tesla CEO has been forced to make huge cost cuts and scramble to find more sources of revenue to justify the $44 billion purchase.

Elon Musk and Twitter: A timeline January 31: Musk begins building up his Twitter stake March 14: Musk's Twitter stake tops 5% March 24: Asking whether Twitter should change March 26: Musk reaches out to Jack Dorsey April 3: Twitter leadership meets to discuss Musk April 4: Surprise! Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder April 5: Musk agrees to join the board April 10: Just kidding. Musk ditches the board April 14: Musk offers to buy Twitter and 'unlock' its potential April 15: The poison pill April 21: Musk lines up $46.5 billion in financing April 25: Twitter agrees to sell itself to Elon Musk April 29: Musk cashes out billions in Tesla stock May 4: With a little help from his billionaire friends May 10: Musk says he would reinstate Trump's account May 6: Musk's lofty goals for Twitter, revealed May 12: A partial hiring freeze and executive departures May 13: Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold' May 14: Oops. NDA problems? May 16: Poop emoji May 17: Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward.' Twitter disagrees