Two BOP workers admit crimes on morning of Epstein's death

In court papers, prosecutors said Noel and Thomas were at their desks just 15 feet (4.5 meters) from Epstein's cell as they shopped online for furniture and motorcycles and failed to make required rounds every 30 minutes. The indictment alleged that both appeared to have fallen asleep for one two-hour stretch.

Their defenders had noted that they were assigned to guard Epstein while working overtime because of staff shortages. One guard, not usually a guard, was working a fifth straight day of overtime while the other was working mandatory overtime, which meant a second eight-hour shift in one day.

Still, the deal was criticized last week. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a vocal critic of the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein’s case, called it “unacceptable” and said 100 hours of community service required of Noel and Thomas was treating what they did like a traffic offense.

In a release Tuesday, attorney Jason Foy said his client, Noel, was “extremely grateful” for the agreement in lieu of further prosecution to resolve the six counts against her.