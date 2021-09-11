Two decades after 9/11, we must defeat the enemy within

But we cannot let these harrowing memories, and the manipulation of new fears, goad us into furthering the terrorists' cause of bringing this nation down. Unity and resolve must triumph over the scare tactics and lies that our adversaries — foreign and domestic — weaponize to divide us.

Shortly after Sept. 11, a classic American battle came to the fore, as our better angels grappled with our inner demons.

"In fighting against bad things, we can't forget what we're fighting for," said Mary Bauer, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.

For Jason Mollica, a professor in the School of Communication at American University in Washington, the impact of the attack hit close: He lost two cousins at the World Trade Center. A family friend — a Port Authority officer — rushed into a twin tower to help people and never came out.

"Obviously, it brought people together," he said of the attack, which took place months after the contentious outcome of the presidential contest between George W. Bush and Al Gore. “Unfortunately, I think we’re more divided than we were, even prior to 9/11.

"I’m not sure if we’ll ever get back to that point of feeling that pride in coming together — of making sure that as a nation we are one."