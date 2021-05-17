Two deputies fired after videos of SC jail death released

Footage shows one deputy placing a knee on Sutherland's back for more than two minutes as Sutherland is eventually handcuffed. “I can’t breathe,” Sutherland says.

An hour later, officials pronounced Sutherland dead.

In January, officials released a statement on Sutherland’s death, noting that deputies had “reported an unresponsive inmate" and notified state police, as is standard. At the time, the two deputies were placed on administrative leave with pay.

As of last week, Graziano said the two deputies remained with the department, “re-assigned per policy to administrative duties.” Local prosecutors have said charges are possible but they need more information. A local coroner has not released a specific cause of Sutherland’s death.

Sutherland's death occurred just a day after Graziano, who pledged a slew of reforms to reshape the 900-person department and build community trust, was elected to serve as sheriff.

Graziano said last week that she had held the video’s release in deference to the wishes of Sutherland’s family but that it was now "clearly time for the public to view what happened.”