Two Floridians tried to get second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by dressing as elderly women

Two women were caught trying to get second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by dressing up as "grannies," the Director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said Thursday.

The women came to the vaccination site wearing bonnets, gloves, and glasses in an attempt to receive their vaccines, Dr. Raul Pino said during a press conference. According to the sheriff's office, the women were 44 and 34.

CNN reached out to the women for comment.

Both women had valid vaccine cards from their first shot, Pino said. They were denied their second shot while dressed up due to issues with their ID cards. Health officials did not know how the women were able to get their first vaccine shots and whether they had dressed up then as well.

The department has increased security around the site, Pino said.

"This is the hottest commodity that is out there right now," Pino said. "We have to be very careful with the funds and the resources that we are provided."