Two music legends die, Serena Williams plans her future and the NBA will honor an icon | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

It was another sad week as music icon Olivia Newton-John, who also starred in the musical “Grease,” died.

Sam Gooden, a founding member of The Impressions, also passed away.

In other news, Serena Williams announced her tennis career is winding down, the NBA will honor legendary player and activist Bill Russell, and the Emmy Awards have a host.

—Content provided by The Associated Press. Material compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz, senior producer for Lee Enterprises

Investigations into former President Trump, the state of the economy and the war in Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast 🎧 Investigations into former President Donald Trump, economic reports and the war in Ukraine were among the top stories of the week. Hear the details in this podcast episode.