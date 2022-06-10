Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.
Both patients were transported to the hospital, Assistant Supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch told CNN.
"One patient was transported by ground and one person was transported by helicopter," Schoenberger said.
"Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank," Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN earlier on Thursday. "They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," he said.
Wolfe said that it's unclear how the people fell into the chocolate tank.
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Wolfe.
A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told CNN: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."
People are also reading…
- Ann Meredith (Lohry) Smith
- Passenger dies in crash north of Sioux City
- 100-acre Plymouth County farm sells for $2.6M at auction
- Target slashes prices, cuts vendor orders amid spending shift by Americans
- Sioux City Community School District saying goodbye to dozens of retirees
- Before toddler's death, grandmother noticed physical, behavior changes
- As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws
- Life sentence handed down in fatal robbery in Cedar Falls
- Sioux City man charged with stabbing man in face with scissors
- 40-year prison sentence for ex-Plymouth County deputy who stole painkillers
- Latest Woodbury County court report
- Sioux City man charged with smoking weed with 14-year-old
- Man has life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover in rural Plymouth County
- Missouri woman says she caught STD in car. Auto insurance to pay out $5.2 million
- Trial begins for man charged with Sioux City toddler's death
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Tags
- Dcc
- Business And Industry Sectors
- Business, Economy And Trade
- Consumer Products
- Continents And Regions
- Food And Drink
- Food Products
- Kinds Of Foods And Beverages
- North America
- Northeastern United States
- Pennsylvania
- Sweets And Desserts
- The Americas
- United States
- Wire
- Dccjs
- Cnn
- Nation-world
- Nick Schoenberger
- Brad Wolfe
- Patient
- Telecommunications
- Social Services
- Medicine
- Manufacturing
- Lancaster County
- Spokesperson
- Dispatch
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!