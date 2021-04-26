Two wolves poached by helicopter in Montana; citations issued

If the wardens had been told the pilot or company’s name, they likely would have contacted the operation, Wahl said, and possibly charged accountability.

“I just didn't find any real strong reason to go after the helicopter company or the pilot. Really, it was the shooters’ responsibility for what happened,” he said.

The private hunting of wolves or any game animal by helicopter is illegal in Montana.

“There really needs to be some fair chase — animals have to have at least some ability to escape. And to use aircraft to harvest game animals or even a species in need of management like wolves, it's not a means of fair chase hunting to use aircraft," Wahl said.

Wahl reported the defendants said they had the aerial permit to hunt coyotes, and the wardens didn’t pursue proof.

“I have no reason to believe they did not get it. They seemed familiar with that process,” Wahl said.

While the defendants were cooperative after FWP was tipped off, they had other plans for the wolves, Wahl said.