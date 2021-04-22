Typo in betting line on Browns-Chiefs game costs BetMGM $10K

Five customers of BetMGM pounced on it, as did four on Borgata Online before the odds were corrected. Borgata is owned by MGM Resorts International.

According to state documents, MGM reported the error to the gaming enforcement division and sought permission to void the bets on the basis that the odds were improperly calculated.

The state responded that the bets could not be canceled until after an investigation. That same day, the company decided to let the bets stand and to pay them off; BetMGM confirmed Thursday it had paid the bettors.

Ironically, one of BetMGM's main enticements for new customers is a no-brainer bet, one designed to be so easy to win that it's almost a given. A typical incentive would be a $100 payoff on a $1 bet if a customer's chosen team scores a single point in the game.

It was not the first time a technical error led to an unexpected payout for sharp-eyed bettors.

In Sept. 2018, when legalized sports betting was in its infancy in New Jersey, FanDuel agreed to pay a Newark man $82,000 on a ticket he had featuring wildly inflated odds resulting from a technical glitch; correctly priced, the bet should have paid $18. Several others who made the same bet during a computer glitch that lasted only 18 seconds also were paid.