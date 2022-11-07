 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyson Foods CFO arrested after falling asleep in wrong house, police say

Chicken Product Recall

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark. 

 AP Photo/April L. Brown, File

A fourth-generation member of the Tyson family faces charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass after authorities say he was found sleeping in someone else’s home.

john tyson

John R. Tyson

KNWA in Arkansas is reporting that John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was arrested early Sunday morning.

Police reports say Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a woman’s bed in her Fayetteville, Ark. home Sunday at about 2 a.m.

The woman called police when she discovered Tyson, whom she said she did now know. She told authorities she believes the front door was left unlocked.

Police reportedly found Tyson in the bedroom with his clothes in front of the bed. When police attempted to wake him, he sat up before laying back down.

According to his corporate biography, Tyson has been with the company since 2019 and heads its procurement and worldwide finance and accounting functions, as well as several other teams, and reports directly to the company president. He is a graduate of Harvard and earned an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit al.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

