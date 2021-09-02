Tyson, Perdue to pay $35M to settle with chicken farmers

Previously, major meat companies have defended the system as fair; it calls for farmers to provide barns and labor to raise chickens while the companies provide chicks, feed and expertise.

Industry officials have said the contract system has worked for six decades because it benefits companies and farmers.

Perdue Farms spokeswoman Diana Souder said the company, which will pay $14.75 million, values the relationship it has with its farmers and Purdue pays farmers based on their performance.

“As an imperative lifeblood of our business, we value the excellent relationships built on trust we have with our farmers, and remain committed to providing them fair, competitive contracts that benefit them and, therefore, our animals, company, customers, and consumers.” Souder said

Tyson, which agreed to pay $21 million in the settlement, didn't immediately respond to questions about it Thursday.