Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because they may be contaminated with Listeria, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

"The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021," the agency said in a statement.

The statement didn't say in which states the products were sold. Download the PDF document here. View the labels at the bottom of this article.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-7089' on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations," the statement said.