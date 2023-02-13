NEW YORK (AP) — A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a miles-long pursuit through Brooklyn.
At least four people were hurt at two locations, fire department officials said. The severity of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn't contain explosives.
A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a suspect was in custody.
“There are no additional credible threats at this time,” Fabien Levy tweeted.
This story will be updated.
