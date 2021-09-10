U. of Michigan band plans 'visually stunning' Sept. 11 show

“They are just world-class,” Pasquale said. “So, put that all together, and it’s ... going to be great.”

And it’s going to be reverent. And patriotic, coming 20 years to the day of the attacks that killed thousands when hijacked commercial jets flew into New York’s twin towers, struck the Pentagon and crashed into a Pennsylvania field.

Pasquale, who has been working with others to design Saturday’s show for six months, was teaching middle school outside Dallas on Sept. 11, 2001. Current drum major Walter Aguilar was 2.

“But I have heard that, as tragic as that day was, those weeks and months ahead was unity. Unity across the entire country. And so, we will try our best to pay tribute to that, to honor them, to also generate that sensation of unity again,” said Aguilar, a senior from Grand Rapids.

Saturday’s show won’t be the first time the MMB, as it is known, has paid tribute to Sept. 11. The band also did so during its first show after the attacks, on Sept. 22, 2001, when it had less than two weeks to prepare.