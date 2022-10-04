U.S. announces security package for Ukraine; Musk offers to buy Twitter; Loretta Lynn dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

Seventy-nine deaths have been blamed on Ian, including 71 in Florida, five in North Carolina and three in Cuba. Authorities say the death toll could rise as crews continue searching homes in the hardest-hit areas.

The U.S. announced its providing an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia.

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.

Some of the Supreme Court's conservative justices seem sympathetic to Alabama’s arguments in a case seeking to force the state to create a second Black majority congressional district. It's the latest showdown over the landmark Voting Rights Act.

President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan.

As California’s drought deepens, more rural communities are running out of water. Heavy pumping is depleting groundwater supplies that aren’t being replenished by rain and snowmelt.

Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated venture called GoodwillFinds.

Elon Musk is offering to go through with his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The Tesla CEO said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that he notified Twitter of plans to go through with the deal.

The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation.

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.

A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie."

U.S. officials say Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of American elections while China is interested in influencing policy perspectives in favor of Beijing. That concern aligns with unclassified intelligence advisory obtained by The Associated Press that says China is probably seeking to influence select races to “hinder candidates perceived to be particularly adversarial to Beijing.”