U.S. families mid-adoption trying to get Afghan children out

“I just basically fell in love with this little boy. And based on hearing everything, then we knew we had the means and the motivation to help him,” he said.

The child’s mother died of cancer, leaving the boy with his adult brothers and elderly father who is unable to care for him. Mujtaba described Noman as “a little boy who has big dreams.” He loves music, gets top grades in school and wants to become an engineer or a doctor -- a profession Mujtaba said the boy may be drawn to because he’s has had to meet with so many doctors.

Noman appears to have diabetes and other medical issues, possibly stemming from nutrition problems, but Mujtaba said it’s not totally clear if the doctors in Afghanistan gave him the right diagnosis or the treatments.

“That’s the environment, unfortunately, that you’re in, in Afghanistan,” he said. “We’re not really sure exactly what the problems might be, once we get here. He’s fine for a period of time and then, unfortunately, he’s not.”

Mujtaba is an U.S. citizen who emigrated from Afghanistan 40 years ago. After the Taliban was displaced two decades ago, he returned in 2005 to the country of his birth for the first time in 20 years. He’s visited Noman 10 times over the past years, staying three to five weeks at a time.