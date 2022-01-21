U.S. to require foreigners entering by land to be fully vaccinated

Beginning Saturday, the United States will require all foreign travelers – including essential workers such as truck drivers – who enter the country by land from Canada or Mexico to be fully vaccinated, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

The change is in line with current regulations that the Canadian government has placed on Americans crossing the border.

With a handful of exceptions, foreigners entering the United States via air travel are already required to show proof of vaccination at customs, along with proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Land travelers will not be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Starting Saturday, DHS "will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry or ferry terminals along our Northern and Southern borders be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and prepared to show related proof of vaccination," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

According to a DHS statement, the rule excludes U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are returning from Canada or Mexico.

Travelers will be asked to verbally attest to their vaccination status and may be asked to show supporting documentation such as a vaccination card or digital vaccine passport issued by their home country, the department said.

The decision comes after the Biden Administration in November reopened the nation's land borders to nonessential travel following a 20-month-long closure dating to the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Last week, Canada announced a similar requirement of truckers and other "essential" travelers.

Transportation industry leaders have expressed concerns over the new regulations on multiple fronts. The trucking industry is, like many economic sectors, already struggling to find enough workers, and a vaccine requirement for international commercial truckers could further complicate hiring efforts. Also, the additional layer of paperwork at customs could cause border backups and further disrupt the nation's supply chain, which is already experiencing long delays in shipping many products.

American Trucking Associations Chief Economist Bob Costello told the industry publication Transport Topics that both governments need to be prepared to endure more problems as a result of their respective vaccination requirements.

“Governments, you know, both the U.S. and Canadian governments have to be prepared ... to see real impacts on their sides of the border,” Costello said. “I’m talking about, you know, potentially more food shortages because of this, potentially energy shortages because of this and potentially, you know, manufacturing shortages and so forth.”

He predicted that with the backlog of domestic freight, some haulers will elect to focus on shipping routes within the United States and turn down cross-border freight if they're short on vaccinated drivers.

Roughly two-thirds of the goods traded between the United States and Canada, accounting for more than $500 billion in annual commerce, travels over land.

The Canadian government's vaccine requirement went into effect on Jan. 15. Like the United States, the Canadian vaccination requirement also exempts its own citizens and only applies to non-Canadian travelers.