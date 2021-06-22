Uber Eats tackles app profile issue that outs trans drivers

“While nobody was physically, violently attacking me, these microaggressions they eat at you over and over and over again... I shouldn't have to tell my life story and I shouldn't have to be forced back into the closet because of that. It wears on you, it's draining, it's tiring, it's demeaning because it's like you are not being taken seriously. Having to fight for your own identity, it absolutely takes a mental toll on you. And this was my breaking point," Repic said,

In an emailed statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon, Uber apologized to Repic for the difficulties he faced as he tried to make changes to his profile within the app — which it said have now been resolved.

“We recognize that for transgender and non-binary drivers and delivery people, the name on their ID does not always reflect their true identity,” the company said. “That’s why we recently announced they can choose to display their self-identified first name, without requiring the display of their legal name.”

The company added it was working to further improve its systems, and has set up a fund to help drivers and delivery people cover the cost of updating their name and gender on state and federal ID’s.