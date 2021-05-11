Uber, Lyft to provide free rides to and from vaccination sites

During the meeting, Biden asked the governors to share their innovations to boost vaccine uptake, from mobile vaccination clinics to incentives like tickets to minor league baseball games or promotions at retailers like L.L. Bean.

“I think you've done incredible work,” Biden said of the governors. “None of this could work without your leadership.”

Cox pressed Biden for assistance in highlighting the role of vaccinations bringing about a return to normalcy, echoing a growing complaint of public health professionals and others at the caution of the Biden administration in releasing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.

“One area where we can use some help from the White House and others, and that is modeling what a fully vaccinated person can do," said Cox. “I like to say that we have fully vaccinated people, we should start acting like it,” calling it a motivating force for those who haven't yet gotten a shot.

“I think you’re going to see a more aggressive effort on our part to lay out that it’s not only you can hug your grandchildren, you can do a lot more," Biden responded.