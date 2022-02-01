LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA: Man who allegedly threatened university in custody in Boulder, Colorado.
One little town. Three thousand people. Two starkly different realities. It's another measure of how division has seeped into the American fabric, all the way to a single street in a small Minnesota town.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh hours before President Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the infrastructure bill.
On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix him lunch. It would be hours before she found out that deputies had killed him after a chase. The car's driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared.
Moderna announced Monday that U.S. health regulators granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's been given to tens of millions of Americans.
ElonJet has over 150,000 followers, and uses a bot that Sweeney developed to monitor Musk's flights.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving President Joe Biden a chance to nominate a new justice to the bench, source says.
A Wisconsin judge on Friday approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.
A petition aims to free two Texas brothers and a friend arrested for allegedly beating to death their stepfather, who was accused of sexually abusing their sister.
For many its symptoms can be mild. But the highly contagious variant is driving daily death tolls higher than fall's delta wave, and deaths may keep rising for days or weeks. Get the latest, and see the numbers by state.
Critics say it's a continuation of a decades-old policy that kowtows to ranchers who don't want horses competing with their cattle and sheep for limited forage on rangeland in 10 states.
