UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California, Los Angeles, officials ordered all classes to be held remotely on Tuesday due to threats, the school said.

UCLA took the step a day after students returned to in-person instruction and said the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

“UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies,” the university said in a series of overnight social media posts.

The FBI's Los Angeles field office is working with UCLA “to assess the situation," FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller told The Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Times reported that it obtained emails that were sent to students and faculty showing that authorities are investigating a former UCLA lecturer who allegedly sent a video referencing a mass shooting and an 800-page manifesto with threats against individuals in the philosophy department.

UCLA’s postings did not confirm the details of the Times’ report but said: “Out-of-state law enforcement has confirmed the person who made threats to UCLA is under observation & not in CA. Classes will remain remote today.”

The media relations department of UCLA did not immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

The university on social media posted telephone numbers for students, faculty and staff seeking counseling.

The UCLA campus was rocked by a shooting in 2016 when a former student killed his estranged wife in a Minneapolis suburb and traveled to UCLA, where he fatally shot an engineering professor who had been his mentor and then killed himself.

