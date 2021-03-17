UConn frosh Paige Bueckers leads women's AP All-America team

“You see some of the things that Paige does with the ball, and you realize that if somebody told you she was a senior, you wouldn’t be surprised," Auriemma said. “She handles the ball like one and she sees the floor like one.”

Evans was a key to Louisville's regular-season ACC championship. She averaged 20 points and saved her best effort for the fourth quarter when she consistently would take over games to give the Cardinals the victory. She shot 92% from the free throw line.

“It’s a kid who’s worked from day one, trusted the process, came here as a freshman and played important minutes on the team that went to the Final Four but wasn’t the focal point,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "As her career evolved, more responsibility came and she stepped up to it each and every year.”

Boston had a solid sophomore season for the Gamecocks, averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and blocking 2.8 shots a game. She was a key reason that the Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament.