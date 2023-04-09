In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

Men’s and women’s basketball teams are crowned NCAA champions.

Jelly Roll reigns at the CMT Music Awards show.

The Country Music Hall of Fame announces its next class of inductees.

And there was a guilty plea in the death of actor Michael K. Williams.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

And for more entertainment coverage, check out the Streamed & Screened podcast, available on Apple, Spotify and other major platforms.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports