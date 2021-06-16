UFO report is product of years of military infighting over whether to take sightings seriously

Erasing the stigma

In August 2020, Norquist publicly announced the formation of a task force to study the matter. The goal, he said, was in part to remove the stigma of pilots talking about strange things they saw. Officials wanted to "start educating our pilots and get them to the point where they understand this is credible enough [that] we really need you to report this and you shouldn't be afraid that you're going to get grief from the department because you said this."

At that point, the former official said, the small task force working the issue understood that the data surrounding these encounters -- including radar and other technical information that theoretically couldn't be spoofed or attributed to pilot misperception -- pointed to a real event.

"You sort of had to get the ritual joke out of the way," Norquist said. "But everyone who dealt with it, when they saw the information understood, it is sufficiently credible [and] we need to find out why."

Erasing the stigma surrounding a serious discussion of UFOs was also the goal for lawmakers in 2020 when they passed legislation requiring the Pentagon and intelligence community to provide more information about these UFO encounters, details that have, until recently, largely remained shrouded in secrecy.