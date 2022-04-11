Ukraine digs in as new Russian assault looms; Elon Musk won't join Twitter board; and more top news

Today is Monday, April 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Another multiday severe storm threat will occur this week, with storms bringing the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds to the central U.S. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
Top morning headlines: Monday, April 11
Russia says that it destroyed air defense systems in Ukraine over the weekend, in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of a broad new offensive in the east. Russia’s initial invasion stalled on several fronts as it met with stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. They prevented the Russians from taking the capital and other cities. The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground, limiting their advances. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday the military used cruise missiles to destroy four S-300 air defense missile launchers.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision. He said the board understood the risks of having Musk as a member. But it “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.
President Joe Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He's also unveiling a formal rule to rein in ghost guns, which are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scene. The White House says Biden will announce the nomination of Steve Dettlebach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, in a Monday afternoon event. The new ghost gun rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S.
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.
Masters champions get to go to the Masters Club dinner, and Scottie Scheffler has a permanent seat at that table now. His score of 10-under 278 gave him a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy on Sunday at Augusta National for his first major championship. It further cemented his status as the No. 1 player in the world. It was also his fourth career win. All of it came in a span of about two months and capped a week where the 25-year-old seemed to handle the pressure that comes with being in Masters contention with ease.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for the first-term Democrat says in a statement that Adams woke up with a raspy voice Sunday. Adams took a PCR test that came back positive. Earlier Sunday, the spokesperson tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that had come back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution. Adams has no other symptoms but has canceled all public events for the week and will be taking antiviral medications.
U.S. military medical teams deployed during the pandemic brought back lessons as the Defense Department looks to see what worked and what didn't. The teams were used to relieve exhausted civilian medical workers and provide care to what seemed to be an endless crush of COVID-19 patients. Overall, about 24,000 U.S. troops were deployed for the pandemic, including nearly 6,000 medical personnel to hospitals and 5,000 to help administer vaccines. That mission is over, at least for now. And military leaders are taking stock so they will be better prepared for the next crisis risking a large population, whatever its nature.
Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with COVID-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic. The monarch spoke to patients and staff at the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit that marked the official dedication of the Queen Elizabeth Unit, a 155-bed critical care facility built in just five weeks at the height of the pandemic. Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 in February and suffered what Buckingham Palace described as “mild cold-like symptoms.’’
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million according to studio estimates Sunday. Paramount’s PG-rated sequel easily bested the weekend’s other major newcomer, Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” which faltered in theaters. “Sonic 2" brings back the first film’s director, writers and cast, including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, who voices the blue video game character. It opened in 4,234 locations and surpassed its predecessor’s opening weekend. A24’s critical darling “Everything Everywhere All At Once” expanded nationwide this weekend and earned $6.1 million from only 1,250 screens.
Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in a winner-takes-all runoff for the presidency. They both advanced Sunday in the first round of voting in the country’s election. That sets up another head-to-head clash of their sharply opposing visions for France. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff. Several defeated presidential candidates urged supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.” Macron, meanwhile, sought wide support from both the right and the left to defeat Le Pen in round two on April 24. Macron won their last encounter in 2017 by a landslide to become France’s youngest-ever president, but the same outcome this time is far from guaranteed.
Pakistani lawmakers from the party of ousted Premier Imran Khan have collectively resigned from Parliament ahead of the vote to elect anew prime minister. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, withdrew the nomination of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate and more than 100 lawmakers walked out of the National Assembly. After the walkout, opposition lawmakers started voting on the new prime minister, with opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the only contender. Monday’s vote will cap a tumultuous week of political drama. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. Tens of thousands of Khan supporters marched in cities across Pakistan on Sunday, waving large party flags and vowing support.
It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments. Now, move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally here. The Eastern Conference play-in games were set on Sunday. Brooklyn will play host to Cleveland and Atlanta will entertain Charlotte. The Nets-Cavs winner goes to the playoffs; the loser plays the Hawks-Hornets winner for the No. 8 seed.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
