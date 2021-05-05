Ukraine wants aid, NATO support from Blinken's visit

Efforts have stalled to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 14,000 people since it broke out in 2014. Zelenskyy has called for the United States to try to push these efforts forward by joining the negotiations of the “Normandy Format” that consists of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. Russia is almost certain to oppose any U.S. involvement in the negotiations.

Analyst Volodymir Fesenko of the Penta Center said Ukraine “expects the expansion and strengthening of U.S. assistance to Ukraine to successfully repel Russian aggression.”

“Ukraine wants not only to receive encouraging political signals, but wants the United States to take a clear and very tough position on the further integration of Ukraine into NATO, so that the United States acts not just as a lawyer for Kiev, but as an insisting party," Fesenko said.

The U.S., meanwhile, expects reassurance from Ukraine that it is determined to fight endemic corruption. The State Department last week expressed strong concern about the government's decision to fire the reform-minded head of the state oil and gas company.

“There is a lot of hard work to be done to ensure a brighter future for all Ukrainians,” the top U.S. diplomat for Europe, Phillip Reeker, said.

Mstyslav Chernov contributed to this story from eastern Ukraine.

